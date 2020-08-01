Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $227.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.99 and a 200 day moving average of $210.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $231.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.