Itron (ITRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Itron has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.3–0.1 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.30-0.10) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $70,070.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.