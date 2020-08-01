Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. Iterum Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

