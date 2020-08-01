iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.86 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

