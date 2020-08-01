iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

