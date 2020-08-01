iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,404.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $147.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.