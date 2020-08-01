iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

