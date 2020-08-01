iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $131.66 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

