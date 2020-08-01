IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

