IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 6498281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPLP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 million and a PE ratio of 38.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

