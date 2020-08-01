Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.