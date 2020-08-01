Investors Purchase Large Volume of SS&C Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 630 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.49. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.