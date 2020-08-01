Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the typical volume of 635 call options.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARR opened at $9.34 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $604.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

