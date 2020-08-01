Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 118,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 47,545 call options.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Paypal by 38,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,534,000 after buying an additional 1,633,162 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $196.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.