Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.42. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 142,245 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

