Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,453,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $39,004,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.