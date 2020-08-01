Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,453,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $39,004,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

