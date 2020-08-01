Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.94 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

