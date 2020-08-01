Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

