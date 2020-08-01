Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $42.32 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

