Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,116 shares of company stock valued at $20,625,726. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

