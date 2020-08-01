Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $60,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,542.32 and a beta of 0.91. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.10.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

