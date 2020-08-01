Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) VP Sells 20,513 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMO opened at $413.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

