Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Sells $440,900.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,983,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.