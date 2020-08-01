Insider Selling: RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Sells $91,000.00 in Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE RLI opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RLI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RLI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

