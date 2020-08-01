Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,731,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 381.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

