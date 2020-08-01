Insider Selling: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Insider Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) insider Scott J. Lawley sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $19,150.54.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Western Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Western Financial by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MYFW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.