Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $3,092,700.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $3,092,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 40,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $3,764,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $94,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $84,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

