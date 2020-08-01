Insider Selling: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells $240,300.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.