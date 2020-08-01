Insider Buying: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,242,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.