Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £37,950 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Sam Fischer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($46,701.94).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,290.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.76 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,353 ($28.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.23. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

