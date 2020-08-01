Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £37,950 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Sam Fischer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($46,701.94).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,290.50 ($15.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.76 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,353 ($28.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.23. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

