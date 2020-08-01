Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 210580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.