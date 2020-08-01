Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 210580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
