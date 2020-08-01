Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.79.

TSE:INE opened at C$22.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.84. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

