Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

