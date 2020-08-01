INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INDIVIOR PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.38. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

