IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

