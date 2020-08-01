Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Independence Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Independence Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

