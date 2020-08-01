IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $26.44. IMPINJ shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 2,128,068 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in IMPINJ by 43.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 105.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMPINJ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

