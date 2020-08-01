Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on August 28th

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.11) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 361 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.64. The company has a market cap of $779.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.