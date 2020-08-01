Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on August 28th

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.11) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 361 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.64. The company has a market cap of $779.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

