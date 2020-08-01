IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI PLC/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

