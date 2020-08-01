IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMIAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

