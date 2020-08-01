Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

