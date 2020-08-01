IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.26. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.56%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

