Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INVE. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

