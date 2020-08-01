ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ICL Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 92,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

