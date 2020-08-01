ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 3.77% 3.26% 1.27% Tiptree -6.34% -11.61% -2.12%

This table compares ICC and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $59.53 million 0.61 $4.29 million N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.22 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ICC and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

