IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Up to $44.95

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.59, but opened at $44.95. IAA shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 67,335 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get IAA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at $5,330,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IAA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.