Hvivo (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.05

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $43.91. Hvivo shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Hvivo Company Profile (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

