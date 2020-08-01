Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter.

HBP stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

