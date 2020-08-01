Hudson (HUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hudson to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Hudson to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson alerts:

Shares of HUD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Hudson has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

HUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.