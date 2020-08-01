Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $96.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

